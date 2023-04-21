I can’t stay three years without sex – Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown who is popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has advised people on the importance of maintaining good behaviour and avoiding activities that could lead them to imprisonment.



The actress, who served a brief sentence in April 2021 for an indecent photograph with her five-year-old son, urged individuals to stay on the right path and to pray to avoid ending up in jail.



Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix, Akuapem Poloo emphasized that prison is not the best place for anyone, and that being imprisoned seizes one's freedom, just like not being able to have sex.



She added that she cannot imagine being in prison for three years, as it would have had a significant impact on her life.

Akuapem Poloo also pointed out that being in prison for an extended period could lead to psychological effects such as overthinking, which could result in physical changes such as weight loss. She further maintained that she could not imagine being in prison for three years without sex because she can’t stay for that extended period of time without having sex.



“…If you want to have sex, when you get there (prison) no, you won’t get it. It’s true you can’t have sex…Yes if you’re spending twenty-six years, you’re there.



“That is why you should stay away from trouble because your freedom has been taken from you. Just imagine you’ll be there for three years; I can’t stay three years without sex. I’m not a sex type but I can’t stay three years without sex, so, me being there for three years, four years… I might overthink and slim down for people to say that Poloo couldn’t survive prison, so, these are some of the disadvantages of going there,” she said



Background



Akuapem Poloo, went to jail in Ghana for posting a nude photo of herself and her 7-year-old son on social media in June 2020.



She was charged with publication of obscene material, engaging in domestic violence, and undermining the privacy and integrity of her son.



Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 90 days in jail by a Ghanaian court in April 2021.







Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:























AM/SARA