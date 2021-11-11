I can’t return the money NAM1 signed me with – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

• Zylofon Music made massive gains out of my craft, Stonebwoy says



• It will be unfair returning the money I was signed with, Stonebwoy asserts



•Zylofon Music paid for my services, Stonebwoy says





Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has established that he will not return the funds he was signed with whiles working with Zylofon Music.





He said all the funds he received during his stay with the company was in exchange for his services which he duly rendered.





The BHIM Nation boss made these remarks when he was asked whether he has ever been confronted by some aggrieved Menzgold customers over claims that he was signed with their monies.





In an interview with Blakk Rasta, Stonebwoy was asked whether he has ever felt like paying back the money he was signed with to cater for the angry Menzgold customers.



But he responded by saying;



“This is a situation where we have worked and I have rendered my services. I rendered services that brought funds to the company. So the company made financial gains out of me. That money can’t be returned. It was working capital that I didn’t control. It was approved by the coffers of the company for me.



“I have also done events and got nothing in return. I did not consider taking anything from anyone,” Stonebwoy added.





When asked whether he will ever consider returning to Zylofon Music, Stonebwoy said; “NAM1 is one person that I really respect and he is a great man. I believe in him. We are still vibing.”





