I can’t pay my workers and feed my household - Veteran actress Akofa

Entertainment of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian veteran actress, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu, has disclosed that she can't care for her household nor pay her workers because of the current economic hardships.



Speaking with GhanaWeb's Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue, the 53-year-old actress noted that she runs a restaurant which has been running at a loss since the dollar shot up.



"I run a restaurant, and as of last week, oil was like 660 cedis and now is 1200 and above. Rice is double the price.



"Everything is double the price, so I am actually not breaking even; I am running at a loss. I can't pay my workers; I can't feed my household," she disclosed.



She also added that she has been trying to find a solution to cushion herself and her household during these turbulent times.



"I really don't know what to do, so I am trying to see what to do in this chaos. There is always a way out.



"I am sitting still, and I am thinking. I am a creative person, and I run a restaurant, and so if the restaurant is not working, I need to use my creative mind to explore other things to see how I can survive," she added.



Akofa joins the tall list of celebrities complaining about the current economic difficulty since the dollar shot up more than five times this year.



Meanwhile, as of November 7, 2022, the Bank of Ghana is trading the Ghana Cedi against the dollar at a buying price of 13.0012 and a selling price of 13.0142.



As compared to Friday's trading of a buying price of 13.0017 and a selling price of 13.0147. At a forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 13.30 and sold at a rate of 14.00.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.6862 and a selling price of 14.7034, as compared to Friday's trading at a buying price of 14.5346 and a selling price of 14.5517.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 14.50 and sold at a rate of 15.50.







