I can't force Shatta Wale to be a responsible father - Michy

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Michy, baby mama of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said that she cannot force the musician to be a responsible father.



This was after Andy Dosty pleaded with her to let their son Majesty get closer to his father.



“Andy I’m not cutting you short but responsibilities such as taking care of children is not something that anybody should draw your attention to.



I feel obliged, I’m dying if I can’t see my son smile. This morning I left home before he was able to go to school but I’ve been calling because it’s a feeling that should be there but if it’s not there it shouldn’t be forced otherwise it’s like nothing should be done.



Especially when you say you love something or someone it shouldn’t be forced, you should feel obliged, it should hit your heart when you don’t get stuff done for that person. If that doesn’t hit you, it’s not my problem to coerce you to doing it. Mine is to make sure that boy is happy”.



Shatta Wale and Michy were love birds a number of young Ghanaians looked up to, however, their relationship went sour and Michy left in a bizarre way.



The two have a son together called Majesty.