I can’t explain what inspires my songwriting skills – E.L

Music of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Multiple award-winning artiste, E.L, said he cannot really explain what inspires his songwriting skills.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM, the ‘Chop Life’ crooner said songwriting comes to him naturally and often after hearing a beat.



He remarked, “Me self I don’t know what inspires me to write songs when I put a pen on paper, I swear I don’t know and up till now I don’t know but it’s a vibe.



"The last time I was in the studio and I was tired but I had to do some recordings and I wanted to pause so I can relax but as I got the first line of the song I don’t know the rest will follow. Writing a song is natural to me so if I get the vibe with the beat I don’t know how the rest will follow but maybe I get a guardian angel who helps me to write songs but I can’t explain it,” E.L observed.



Describing music as a 'second language', E.L added,



“What I see is that all is by God’s grace and I have been doing this personally for over 10 years so it’s a second language to me.”