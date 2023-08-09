‘I can’t date a man who is now aspiring to be rich; I won’t even talk to him’ – Efia Odo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Efia Odo, has established that she has no interest in men who are now trying to make it in life, adding that she can only date rich men.



She made these statements on the 'Keeping It 100 percent' podcast while discussing topics relating to relationships and money.



Buttressing her points, Efia Odo emphasized that since she is successful, it would be absolutely wrong to settle for a poor or 'struggling' man.



“I won't take a man who is just trying in life, I've passed that stage…I am an already-made b*tch, so if you are not already made I am not going to f*ck with you,” she said.



When asked if she would consider a man who makes up to GH₵‎3,000 cedis monthly and gives her GHC₵‎1000 cedis from it, Efia Odo mentioned that she wouldn't even consider getting close to such a person.





“I wouldn't even ask you for that, I won't take such an amount because you are not making that much. If you're making GHC₵‎3,000, I wouldn't even talk to you if you're making that little“ she argued.





