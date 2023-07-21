I can't believe you jabbed Yvonne; it was harsh – American broadcaster tells Sarkodie to the face

Entertainment of Friday, 21 July 2023

American radio personality, Angela Yee has said she was hurt and taken aback when she listened to Sarkodie’s ‘Try Me’, a song the rapper recorded as a response to Yvonne Nelson’s narrative that he impregnated her and drove her to a hospital for an abortion as he failed to take responsibility.



Angela made the comment when she sat with the Ghanaian rapper for an interview on Way Up monitored by GhanaWeb. According to the broadcaster, she was puzzled because ordinarily, Sarkodie would refrain from addressing issues and the issue with Yvonne Nelson was one she thought would join the list of issues the rapper would let go.



“I cannot believe you did that because I felt you tried your hardest to not engage; you’ve even said you want to keep your personal life separate from music,” she said, adding, “But in this particular situation, you’ve had to address things that have been said about you.”



“What’s your decision in making this song? People are calling it a diss song. It is harsh, I’ll say because it hurt my heart when I heard it; I’d not want to go back and forth with Sark on an issue like this.”



In response, Sarkodie said he realized some have taken his leniency to be his weakness.



“It is a sensitive conversation,” he said of the abortion episode, adding “The reason why I didn’t do any media or press thing around it is because I might lose how I will like to present what I will like to present, what I feel about it.”



He admitted that an entire track responding to someone was not how he usually responds to issues, but that he was forced in this particular instance.



“With this situation, I am not going to sit here and say I am super proud of everything. It is just in the moment how I felt, whether being my truth, there should have been a way you could have said it, that is why I don’t like to speak about it,” he added.



“This is a conversation between two people; we could have a conversation if you want to talk about it because it involves me as well. But because people know that Sark doesn’t speak, people think they can say something and get away with it.”



On June 18, 2023, actress Yvonne Nelson launched her memoir which among others chronicled the search for her father.



A chapter of the book, however, became topical as Yvonne disclosed that she got pregnant for Sarkodie in 2010 but the rapper rejected the idea of keeping the baby.



Considering that she had grown up without a father, Yvonne said she had an abortion because she did not want her child to suffer the same fate.



In response, Sarkodie released ‘Try Me’. Some argued he went overboard for punctuating his response with vulgar words, accusing him of disrespecting womanhood while others came to his defence.







