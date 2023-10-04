'I can’t advertise lotto, alcohol, condoms' - Piesie Esther explains sponsorship hurdles

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning gospel musician Piesie Esther has given reasons why many artistes don’t get the necessary sponsorships from brands to help them grow their craft.



According to her, many brands that are willing to sponsor artistes peddle products that may not align with Christian values. Thus, it is difficult for artistes to get sponsored by these companies.



She disclosed this in an interview with Accra 100.5 FM.



“Most of the successful brands in the industry have products that do not align with the gospel. So gospel musicians cannot endorse. Unlike our highlife counterparts,



“Let’s say an alcoholic brand wants me to advertise their product. I can not do alcoholic advertisements. The brand will not get returns on such investments. So they will not do business with me.” she explained.



The “Waye Me Yie” hitmaker cited cases where she had to turn down lucrative deals due to her Christian values and ethics.



“A lottery brand was trying to convince me to advertise their brand but I could not, as the name of the brand would not help my gospel brand and business.



“Sometimes, these things are not necessarily sinful but beyond myself, you have to think of what others will say. I can’t advertise lotto, alcohol, condoms and aphrodisiacs,” she said.



ID/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



