I can only fry and cook plantains should you place a bet of $5000 on it - Fantana

Fantana talks about her life



Musician suggests she's not a good cook



Fantana delves into the food business



Ghanaian musician, Francine Kouffie, known in showbiz circles as Fantana, has disclosed that she is a terrible cook but should she be given $5000, she can fry and cook ripe plantains.



Speaking with blogger, Zionfelix, she noted that although she isn't a good cook, she has professional chefs handling meals at the restaurant she owns.



“I can prepare red plantain should a sum of $5000 be put on it. I can boil it, fry it and cook it. Any food that you fry, I think I can cook. I can make stews for myself,” she said.



The ‘New African Lady’ artiste also made it clear that although she has limited abilities when it comes to her culinary skills, she is good at making stews for herself.



According to Fantana, she wouldn’t force anyone to try her sauces.



“I can make cornered beef stew for me. You guys can eat some but I don't force people to eat my food. You can order but everything here is made by a professional chef,” she said.



The Ghanaian songstress is signed to BlownGH and Bullet‘s Rufftown Records which also manages artists like Wendy Shay & Ray James.



She is best known for hit songs like “Girls Hate On Girls”, and “New African Lady“, among others.







