I can only effect the change Ghana needs if I become President – Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kesse has asserted that the only way he can help change the current economic situation in the country is by becoming President.



According to him, all he wants is for everything to work out in the country to ensure better living for all Ghanaians.



“I only want things to work. I don’t believe in any political party because they let us down.”



Talking to Rev Erskine in the Myd Morning Radio Show, he expressed that, “If I’ll do anything like that then, I’ll stand for President and it will be for a good cause to make things work in the country.”



He noted that, we have relied on our leaders for far too long and yet still we are not seeing any changes.



“We have relied on people who have been to schools and have masters and PHDs but still, they come back to steal money from the ordinary people. They steal from the billions of dollars that Ghana borrows to improve our living but nothing is happening,” he said.



Kwaw Kese shared that, if he will do anything, it will be to better the nation and, “I’ll try to be a leader who will lead and make sure things happen.”



Talking about which leader’s governance he will take cues from to rule if he becomes President he said, “I’ll take in the steps of the late JJ Rawlings.”