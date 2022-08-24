I can only be proud of you - Mark Okraku Mantey tells Samini

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has showered praises on Dancehall artiste, Samini, for emerging President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, he said, “You came to the university at your peak, it is not easy, especially when you have some fans around and some of the lecturers decide to talk to you anyhow.



“You are popular especially when we have social media. But you are in your final year and I can only be proud of you,” Mr Okraku-Mantey said.



He furthermore cited that, notwithstanding the trials, he may face when it comes to being in school as a personality, Samini has taken on the task of being a student leader.



Sharing how he is geared with so many responsibilities, he urged him to keep working hard and to help the students as their new leader.



On August 23, 2022, the Ghanaian Reggae-dancehall musician, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known in showbiz circles as Samini, was sworn in as President of the SRC at GIMPA.



In a video shared with GhanaWeb by the artiste, he was captured reciting his oath of allegiance along with his team.



Looking dapper than usual, the artiste donned a blue suit and a sleek black shoe to match, while he tied his dreadlocks in a clean man bun.



Watch the latest episodes of GhanaWeb programmes below:















ADA/BB