I can never get back with Michy though I love her - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta says he bought a house for Michy



Michy called out by Shatta



Shatta shows appreciation to his baby mama



For the sake of love and the son they have together, Shatta Wale has pledged not to take on his former fiancée or respond to any of the negative claims made against him.



According to Shatta, there is no chance for him to get back together with Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Shatta Michy.



"It is just that we can't be together anymore. I love her, she is a very intelligent girl too...we can't come back."



The celebrated Ghanaian dancehall musician has called out his ex-lover for constantly tarnishing his image by branding him as an irresponsible father, despite his efforts to make life more comfortable for his baby mama and 7-year-old son, Majesty.



"She should take the pain from her heart because we are not enemies...I apologise more than anybody in this world. I know how to say sorry. I always look like the bad one, but I cry. Real men cry in the room. I have done a whole lot of things.



“It is just sad that she doesn’t want to take that pain out. What sin have I caused that she doesn’t even allow me to see my son?" Shatta quizzed.



The dancehall singer, on Thursday, July 13, granted an interview on HitzFM with Andy Dosty and explained why he doesn't respond to any of the allegations from Michy.



He said: "The last time she came here, I was watching the interview and I was like, why don’t you go out and tell people that when I left Shatta, he bought me a car after two years and I bought her a house. But she doesn’t tell anybody."



The singer, despite the 'unfair' treatment from his ex-lover, continues to speak highly of her.



"Shatta Michy is a very nice person. I wouldn’t want to come out and say bad things about her. I love her because we’ve been through a lot. She was there when I didn’t have anything until I got something."











