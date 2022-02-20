I can change GHAMRO overnight – AK Songstress' manager

Entertainment of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Duke Benson, manager of Ghanaian singer, AK Songstress, says he can change the situation of the Ghana Music Rights Organization overnight.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Duke stated that, AK will only sign up to GHAMRO if they structure their system well.



“She is earning from all the digital platforms but we’re yet to join GHAMRO because they have to be structured well first in terms of revenue that goes to the artiste”, he said.



He added “The point of the matter is that, they have to sit up and if they want professional advice or ideas, they should contact me but I won’t say it on air. I don’t want them to think that I’m here to criticize them because I mean well. I can change GHAMRO overnight”.



According to Duke, “There have been companies that have come to me and I have spoken to one or two people that there are structures in place that they can just adopt. If you speak to Michael Cook, he’s got a very brilliant idea but there are still some bottom lines”.



Basically insinuating that there are people like himself who have the best advice to help GHAMRO, hence, if the heads of the GHAMRO are to speak to the right people, adapt the systems that are working and modify them to suit the organization with a genuine intention, GHAMRO will be fixed in no time.