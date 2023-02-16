I can become a president one day – Nero X

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Nero X has stated that he can become the president of the nation.



The Ghanaian artistes spoke about his capabilities of becoming a president during an interview with B Ice on Agyenkwa FM.



Born Joseph Nkrumah Buabeng, Nero said he has what it takes to rule Ghana if he is given the mandate.



The ‘Osey’ singer disclosed what he would do first if he gets the opportunity to be Ghana’s president.



First of all, the well-known singer stated that he will change the constitution of Ghana.



He made this statement after condemning the behaviour of Ghanaian leaders.



To him, the leaders in Ghana are selfish and wicked.



Nero X also bemoaned how some Ghanaian leaders sponsor young ladies to visit Dubai and other places.



He said more in the video below.



