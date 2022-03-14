I can’t stay away from politics – Davido opens up his political affiliation

Entertainment of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Renowned Nigerian musician Davido born David Adedeji Adeleke has said that he cannot stay away from politics because it’s in his blood.



The singer has been urged by fans to leave politics for the politicians in Nigeria but he believes that he has a role and a voice to influence and therefore cannot stay away from it.



Davido on Twitter set the record straight when it was reported by the People Gazette that Adeleke’s ambition suffers setback as the court affirms Babayemi PDP authentic candidate.



Davido warned Peoples Gazette to stop spreading falsehood because State courts don’t have jurisdiction and only Federal High Courts can handle post Primary Matters.



The musician will not be the first celebrity in Africa to influence politics in the country as several celebrities have in recent times decided to join in influencing policy.