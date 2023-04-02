‘I came to France to seek support for my soccer academy’ – Yaw Dabo

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

According to the diminutive actor in an interview with Zionfelix when they sat down in France disclosed he has taken many trips to Europe over the years for vacation and fun times but this time, it is solely for business purposes.



He confirmed that this trip is seeking support for his soccer academy, Dabo Soccer Academy.



Dabo disclosed that over the years he has run the academy single-handedly with his own money but currently, things have become tough for him and as a result, he believes he needs the support of other people.



He went on to indicate that he was looking at creating a partnership with teams and even football academies in Europe so that it will be easier to get teams for his footballers when the time is due.



The ‘Aware Ben Nie’ movie actor also stressed that he wants to be able to create a strong network with teams in Europe so that whenever there is the need to transfer any of his players, the country or team he is moving to will be already known.



Watch Yaw Dabo speak in the interview below for more:



