I brought out Patoranking from the slum not Timaya - Music producer, K Solo clears the air

Entertainment of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Music producer, K-Solo has set the record straight saying he brought out Patoranking from the slum and not Timaya.



Patoranking during his concert had brought Timaya on stage to sing his praises, saying the older singer brought him out of the slum.



K-Solo apparently felt offended with that and then called him out on social media.



Speaking to Sunday Scoop, K-Sole explained why he called the singer out, and how Timaya who Pato is now singing his praises, was even his own boy back then.



“Funnily enough, a lot of his actions have been in my black book but I saw him as a young man striving to make ends meet. Some of us paved the way for you and gave you a voice. You should also give value back. The value isn’t even about money, but acknowledgement. For going on stage that day and saying Timaya brought him out from the slum was funny because I was the one who brought him from the slum. I helped him to start his music career.



"He met Timaya at my studio and Timaya was actually my boy at that time. Coming on stage and portraying ‘crocodile’ emotions was so fake to me. The reason I called him out was that as much as he wanted Timaya on that stage, he also didn’t have a good time with Timaya before that day. One shouldn’t see the people feeding one at the moment as one’s all-in-all. You don’t throw away the people who also paved the way for you. You should not despise that little beginning. I don’t have any other agenda or reason for calling him out. Some people said I was jealous, while some said I wanted to bring him down. I believed in him before any other person did. All I want for him is progress. I only cautioned him.”