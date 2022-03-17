I brought TB Joshua to Ghana - Jesus OneTouch brags

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Leader and Founder of Jesus Blood Prophetic Ministry International Church, Prophet Nana Kofi Yirenkyi aka Jesus OneTouch has alleged that he is the first person to bring late Nigeria televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua to Ghana.



It would be recalled that, in a landmark ruling, Jesus Onetouch was Jailed by a circuit court close to two decades ago.



His case made interesting headlines in the media and considering the countless controversies that have embroiled preachers in recent times, Onetouch’s case topped public ratings.



He was accused of incest— number one taboo in Ghanaian society, but had indicated that he was framed up.



Apparently, the evidence against him could not be proven beyond all reasonable doubts.



There had been two medical examinations on the girl who was allegedly defiled and none of those two medical investigations correlated; one medical examination disproved the possibility of defilement, while the other suggested a possible sexual exploitation.



Jesus Onetouch was given a ten(10)-year jail term but he was lucky enough to be let off the hook after just two years



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Hot 93.9FM's 'Ay3 Hu' social talk show hosted by Nana Ampofo, Jesus OneTouch who was talking about his achievements as a man of God said:



"I am the first person to bring TB Joshua to Ghana. He was my best friend... I brought him to Ghana in 1997".



Known as one of Africa’s most popular televangelists, T.B. Joshua died at 57 on Sunday, June 5, 2021. He was the leader and founder of Synagogue, Church of All Nations, a Christian megachurch that runs the Emmanue l TV television station from Lagos.



Some of his believers claim the preacher already knew that he was to die soon.The ruler of his hometown Oba Yisa Olanipekun told reporters that the preacher had prophesied his departure in his last sermon.



Watch excerpts of the interview below:



