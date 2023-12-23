I broke my virginity at 17, it was not consensual but he didn’t rape me – Ama Tundra

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Afia Adutwumwaa, known in private life as Ama Tundra has disclosed that her boyfriend during her days in Senior Secondary School, broke her virginity and although it was without her consent, she would not describe it as rape.



During her interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, broadcasted on December 23, 2023, Ama Tundra revealed that when she visited her boyfriend, he took the initiative and proceeded despite her reluctance.



“He was my classmate at New Oxford. I was about to complete senior secondary school when the incident occurred. We didn’t plan. It just happened. He has a room to himself. I didn’t consent to it; he didn’t force me but it’s not something I planned to do. He initiated and enjoyed it,” said Ama Tundra.



She claimed that the relationship didn't develop because both of them were young and inexperienced.



“We didn’t attend the same SHS. He attended KSTS. The relationship didn’t end well because we were both young and naïve. My mother never knew this. It’s my first time saying this,” Ama Tundra disclosed.



Meanwhile, she praised her mother for her support, recalling how her mother offered guidance despite the numerous mistakes Tundra made in her life.



Tundra mentioned that she has a nine-year-old daughter from a subsequent relationship.



Tundra has been in the acting industry for eight years. She expressed that the dedication to her craft has truly paid off, allowing her to relish life and provide proper care for both her child and her 49-year-old mother, who is currently indisposed.



"I will say I've been financially independent," she said.



