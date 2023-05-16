I bought my gold grillz for GH¢10,000 and my Rolex for US$10,500 – Oseikrom Sikanii

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Musician Oseikrom Sikanii has bragged about being rich claiming his gold grillz cost him GH¢10,000 while his Rolex was acquired for US$10,500.



The musician said the name ‘Sikanii’, an Akan word translated to the English language as a wealthy man is a reflection of who he is.



“When I first bought it, it was 18 carats. I bought over GH¢10,000 and I’ve been buying more since,” he said on The Delay Show aired on May 14, 2023.



“I’m indeed rich. If someone isn’t rich, it shows in their appearance. My attire is pure kente; my accessories are pure gold. What I’m wearing can even build a house. I bought the Rolex alone for US$10,000.”



According to World Gold Council, 18 carat gold contains 75 per cent gold and 25 per cent other metals, often copper or silver. The minimum caratage for an item to be called gold varies by country. In the US, 10 carat is the legal minimum accepted standard of gold caratage, 14 carat being the most popular.



In France, the UK, Austria, Portugal and Ireland, 9 carat is the lowest caratage permitted to be called gold. In Denmark and Greece, 8 carat is the legal minimum standard.



On how he makes his money, Oseikrom Sikanii said he makes money from music. He added that he gets gifts from people who just love his witty nature.



“I have so many friends and sometimes, for a whole month, I would have made no purchases with my money,” Oseikrom Sikanii said. “People send me money. Some people send me money on the basis that they find me funny. I don’t have a specific job apart from music. I perform and get paid.”



“On 5th March, I even performed at F2 Rave at Offinso. They gave me 20,000. So, just imagine, if I perform at five shows for even a month, how much do you think I’d make?” Sikanii added, stressing he is not a fraudster but a businessman.







BB