I bleached to appeal to more customers – Sex worker

Tabloid News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Queen Farcadi said her customer base has expanded after she bleached her skin



• She said life is a lot better as compared to the past where she had a dark skin tone



• Queen Farcadi said she is currently enjoying the fame and attention associated with her new skin tone



Popular commercial sex worker, Queen Farcadi has disclosed that bleaching her skin was one of the best decisions she has ever made in life.



Boldly admitting to the fact she has thoroughly bleached her skin, Farcadi said her clientele expanded and she has secured more modeling gigs to that effect.



She said her light skin brought her acceptance and took her to places her initial dark skin tone failed to take her.



Queen Farcadi added that more than ever she has gained confidence in herself since she bleached.



“I thought of lightening my skin to fit into the criteria of girls men are interested in. I did it for the attention on social media and everything. When you are lighter, you get more attention. After the skin lightening, I turned into Farcadi and I feel good about myself. Before then I was Enyonam. Life is pretty good now and I’ve become famous. Also, I have gotten more attention from men and more modelling contract deals,” she stated in an interview with DW TV.



It can be recalled that Queen Farcadi during an interview with Berla Mundi sometime in 2017 revealed that she runs a premium Snapchat account of which she makes about GH¢30,000 a month from the prostitution business. The GHC30,000 comprises of GH¢10,000 offline and GH¢20,000 online.



