I believe she is also reading – Yvonne Nelson on relationship with her mom

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has commented for the first time about the relationship between herself and her mom, days after the launch of her memoir.



The book ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson,’ details copiously the hassle that the actress has has gone through over the years in search for her real father, who turns out not to be the man she has known all along to be her father.



She stressed in an interview with Accra-based TV3 that she is happy that Ghanaians are reading the book adding that she was certain that her mother was also reading.



“How are things between you and your mum,” Giovanni Caleb asked her during a book signing event at the Accra Mall (June 21) to which she responded: “I believe she is also reading.”



Asked how she felt and whether she was facing any backlash from portions of the content, she responded: “Great that people are reading, I am happy people are reading.”



On the issue of whether she was Yvonne Nelson relative to finding out who she was, she maintained: “I am not Yvonne Nelson.”



She expressed joy in the fact that the book was number 1 on Apple Store in the area of memoirs and biographies whiles adding that stock have run out and plans were afoot to order more copies for the teeming and eager public.







About Yvonne Nelson's book



"I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.



The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spellbinding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.



Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad, and the ugly sides, not only of her life but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.



The launch was graced by many industry stalwarts, businessmen, and politicians, including John Dumelo, Adjetey Anang, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, and Becca. Also present were media personalities, including Manasseh Azure Awuni, Sammy Forson, and GhanaWeb Entertainment Editor Benefo Buabeng popularly known as Abrantepa.







