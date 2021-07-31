I believe Moesha is truly saved, let's not judge her' - Gospel Musician urges Ghanaians

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Kumasi-based gospel musician Emmanuel Bruce, in an exclusive interview with publicist and filmmaker Skbeatz Records, has said he trusts Moesha Budong's new decision to tow the path of Christ.



According to him, he is confident and believes that God has truly saved the actress.



Adding his voice to the recent saga, he pleaded that whether true or not, Ghanaians must show much love rather than ridicule her.



"It's so possible that she has repented. I've heard people say they doubt this, but God can change things around for her. In this world we live in, whether good or bad, people will still talk so it's possible," he asserted.



Moreover, he stressed that Christians should be happy that's she has been saved and not be judgemental.



Emmanuel Bruce is a gospel musician and the president of Kumasi-based praise and worship contemporary group, Gospel Colours Gh.



Meanwhile, Moesha's family has appealed to Ghanaians to grant the actress some privacy as she undergoes the necessary healing process.



They also cautioned Ghanaians against making false statements about Moesha adding that 'insensitive' attacks towards the actress on social media attacks must cease.