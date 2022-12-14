I begged to perform in 2021, this year I'm blessed with over 20 shows – Iyanya

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Iyanya Mbuk, has narrated how he begged organisers to allow him perform at shows in December 2021.



According to him in a series of tweet, although he performed in three shows, he got paid for only one show.



The ‘Kurukere’ hitmaker however, indicated that things have changed for him this year as he has been billed to perform in over 20 shows in December.



Expressing his thanks to God, Iyanya stated that he has not had a busy December since 2017,



He tweeted, “Last December 2021, I performed at 3 shows. One paid, and I begged to perform at two just to be seen.



“In 2022 December, I wake up every day to alerts for shows. I haven’t had this kind of busy December since 2017. 20+ shows in one month. God, thank you.”



Appreciating his fans for streaming his songs, Iyanya promised that 2023 would be a better year for everyone.



“And to my fans and everyone who streamed my music this year, God bless you. There’s got to be more, and I promise 2023 will be a better year for everyone who has supported me this year. We will definitely have a great 2023,” he tweeted.