I begged God to save her - Gloria Sarfo loses mother

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gloria Sarfo's mother is dead



Actress mourns late mother



Friends commiserate with popular actress



Actress Gloria Sarfo has announced the death of her mother in an Instagram post on Friday, February 11.



The actress who has been left completely shattered noted that there is no word to describe how she feels.



The entertainment industry has once again been hit with the death of a parent of their member that has attracted tons of Gloria's colleagues sending in their condolences.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Gloria in the late afternoon of Friday made a post with crying emoji, then followed the announcement of her mother's death.



She wrote: "Is this how losing a mother feels like."



The actress and television presenter disclosed that she kept hopes high and prayed to God to save her mother but death laid its icy ice on her.



"Eiiiiiiiiii Awurade Nyame. God I prayed!!! I begged you to save my mother!!! I prayed I prayed I prayed!!!! Why," she mourned.



