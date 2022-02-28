‘I became an artiste manager when Ohene-Djan rejected Edem’ - Da Hammer

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Da Hammer praises Edem



Da Hammer celebrated on Library



Da Hammer discloses he made more than he invested in Edem



Da Hammer known in real life as Edward Nana Poku Osei has said he became an artiste manager because of rapper Edem.



Narrating his career path as an artist manager, the music producer said rapper Edem turned to him when Abraham Ohene-Djan refused to work with him because he thought the Ewe language wouldn’t scale well in the music industry.



“He was the reason why I became a manager. He did so much in my life without knowing it. Edem encouraged me to pick up the role of management when Abraham Ohene Djan was not ready to work with him.



“He thought the Ewe language was too heavy and could not work. That was when I first became a manager,” he said in an interview on ‘The Library’ on Hitz FM.



‘The Last Two’ producer after sharing how the artiste made him a better person went on to shower praises on Edem, saying he was one of the most disciplined artistes he knows without blame.



“Edem is one of the most disciplined artistes I’ve ever known. He is a workaholic, and he does not play with his work. He has very little fun and has no vice attached to his brand. I never saw him drink or smoke. He was always straight-headed,” he added.



Without knowing the blessing Edem would bring him, Da Hammer disclosed that he became successful and made him more money than he had invested in the Edem.



According to Da Hammer, he terminated their 5-year contract after 3 years because they had made so much money.



“He made me a lot of money far beyond my investment. I actually signed him for five years but after three years, I was okay, and I thought it was wise for me to move on.”



Although Da Hammer speaks fondly of some of the artistes he has worked with, he also advises them to do well to make revenue from avenues they chance on.



The renowned music producer who has not only produced songs for the likes of Tinny, Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Ayigbe Edem, Teephlow but groomed them as well, has on many occasions said he is enthused about the sale of bread because it fetches him more money than music.