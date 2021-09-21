I became a habitual drunkard due to juju in Kumawood – Awo Yaa tells sad story

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: ghpage

Scores of stakeholders have shared their varied opinions on how voodooism and enmity have engulfed the Kumawood movie industry which has led to its seemingly collapse.



Kumawood actress, Awo Yaa who has also had a fair share of spiritual attacks from her colleagues has opened up about her sad ordeal.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHPage, the outspoken actress explained that in her case, a spell of drunkenness was cast on her.



Awo Yaa said at the prime of her career, she got addicted to alcohol such that it became habitual.



The situation according to her, jeopardized her career as she couldn't keep up with being sobber on set.



She said at that time, her cravings would set in as early as 5:30 am.



Awo Yaa explained that the chronic alcohol disorder made her more hyper and quick-tempered which got her into trouble several times.



"It got to a point I became an alcoholic. It became too much for me and the rate at which I craved for it marveled me. It wasn't normal. Upon consultations, I was told that my problem was caused by colleagues in the industry," she said



Watch the full video below



