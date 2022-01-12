I bailed 3 people from the police cells – Akuapem Poloo recounts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akuapem Poloo bails three prisoners



Akuapem Poloo freed from prison



Akuapem Poloo shares prison experience



Ghanaian actress and video vixen, Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has disclosed how she bailed a number of people from the Osu Police station while on remand.



Speaking in an interview on the Restoration with Stacy show, she recounted how 3 prisoners, through her, were ‘saved’ from the prison custody.



“Whiles at the Osu Police Station, I bailed three people; you can go and ask the boys at the cells. When I was there, I bailed people; one was GH¢ 1,500.”



She further revealed that she used monies people have dashed her to bail some of these prisoners.



"I was using monies that I have received from others to do what I was doing, some were just phone issues. So when they go to court, then I give monies out to the CIDs to bail them.”



The controversial actress added that she also bought food from a Ghanaian restaurant ‘Asanka Locals’ to feed some of the prisoners.



Akuapem Poloo who was recently released from prison has received lots of donations from her loved ones, including Ghana’s dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale even prior to her release from the Nsawam Female’s Prison.