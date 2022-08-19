I avoid interviews because of misreporting – Kofi Adjorlolo

Entertainment of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Celebrated actor Kofi Adjorlolo has revealed why he hardly appears on media interviews.



According to Mr. Adjorlolo, it takes a lot of convincing to have him on an interview because news outlets and bloggers often misreport his utterances and have him misconstrued by the public.



Rather than attend interviews, the award-winning movie star said he’d instead choose to be in, “some small corner having some beer, waiting for food. Then after, I go home, lie down and take a good rest and maybe read my book or play my guitar.”



Another reason he offered for avoiding interviews and, in his opinion, their follow-up misrepresentation is his conscious effort to honour his family and keep them from unnecessary controvery.



“I have grown up children, I have women I’ve had children with, so if you go about saying all these [false] things [in the news] they get worried.”



“I’ve had calls from my children. They are responsible children. A lot of people don’t know my children because I don’t put them on social media. I have beautiful, intelligent, well-to-do children, I won’t mention their names but those who know them know them,” he added.



The 2022 ‘Love in Time and Desire’ star also stressed, “I don’t like konkonsa,” and “I’m not a young man who you’ll write [dishonouring] things about on social media.”



The actor and producer was reacting to reports that he’d had and, in fact, recently ended an amorous relationship with music star Shatta Wale’s mother, Elsie Evelyn Amevega aka Shatta Mama.



He insisted he’d never been in preparation with Shatta Mama for marriage and those who carried that news were probably creating clickbait for money or promotion.



Adjorlolo was on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo hosted by Nana Romeo.