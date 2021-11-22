You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 22Article 1406869

Entertainment of Monday, 22 November 2021

I attempted suicide some years back - Fredyma

Fredyma, Music producer

Popular Music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah known in show business as Fredyma has disclosed that he tried killing himself some years back when he lost all his studio equipment in the Goil fuel Station inferno.

Speaking to Agyemang Prempeh on the ‘Legends’ show on XYZ monitored by Attractivemustapha.com, he explained that it got to a point that the pain was unbearable for him and he was surprised how almost everyone neglected him.

As to why he had a change of mind, Fredyma said he was taking a walk when he heard someone playing Brother Sammy’s song titled “3nkaakyi” and after solemnly listening to the lyrics of the song, he realized that it is not too late for him to bounce back.

“I have asphyxia so when I go to a place and there’s lack of oxygen I pant for breath so I intended going to a place where I will lack oxygen and then through that I may die“, he added.

He ended that depression is real so people should not joke with it but because of his music background, he was fortunate to have been able to overcome it.

