I ate gari thrice a day with my family because we were extremely poor – Portia Wekia

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaian Tik-Tok star and 2nd runner up of TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful in 2018, Portia Dandulu, popularly known as Portia Wekia has narrated her grass to grace story.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the beautiful Portia Wekia disclosed how she could go days without food with her family because of their poor background and how sometimes they could eat gari for breakfast, lunch, and supper.



Portia Wekia further explained how she grew up living in a dilapidated single room together with her mum and brothers in the northern part of Ghana, but she was determined and wanted to change the dreadful family story of hardship by making good use of opportunities that availed themselves and by the grace of God, she has been able to elevate to some extent the living standards of her family.



Watch the full interview below



