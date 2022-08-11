I apologise, I’m doing a free show in Tanzania on Friday – Kizz Daniel

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Kizz Daniel, the Nigerian music star who was arrested in Tanzania for failure to perform at this year’s ‘Summer, Amplified’, has apologised to fans and promised a free show.



Kizz was arrested on Monday 8 August 2022 for failure to perform on the stage even after receiving a reported payment of a whopping $60,000.



Taken into police custody in the afternoon, he was released in the evening.



Addressing a press conference, Tuesday 9 August 2022, Kizz Daniel assured fans the show will go on and it’d be free.



“We agreed to put up a show on Friday. A free show. So, I will be partnering with Str8up Vibes.”



Str8 Up Vibes, is an Event Organiser and Promoter based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, East Africa.



“Also, I must apologise to the fans. None of this was intentional. I love my job. Mainly, I love performing,” he went on.



“I didn’t mean to disrespect the fans. It was never intentional. I wanted to perform. I came to Tanzania to perform, but due to some circumstances way over my power, we couldn’t make that happen.”



“I apologise once again to the people of Tanzania, and I hope you guys give me another chance to give you a show, to give you a proper show, a beautiful show,” the star singer added.



The Afropop musician also gave his account of what kept him away from the ‘Summer, Amplified’ concert, explaining how upon arrival in Nairobi from Kampala, the plane he was supposed to board, a connecting flight, had already taken off.



Stuck in Nairobi for eight hours, he only got a connecting flight at 8:30 pm and when he touched down in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, he said he noticed some of his belongings had been left behind.



He recalled, “The organisers assured me we’d get other equipment. We arrived at the hotel at 9 pm and sent my band to the hall to practice. Unfortunately, the band failed because the fans had already entered the venue.



“I tried contacting the designers here to get clothes. When I decided to leave the venue, I was told it was unsafe already. The fans got angry



“We agreed with the organisers that we will apologise to the fans and organise another show.



“On the second day, news spread and the police followed me to the hotel, not to arrest me but to question me about what happened.”



The singer’s absence Sunday 7 August 2022, left fans enraged and in social media videos, one could see concert attendees thrashing the venue.