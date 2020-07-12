Entertainment of Sunday, 12 July 2020

I am your African wife - Delay tells Donald Trump as she falls in love with his kindness

TV host Delay

Whilst one could say Donald Trump is losing a lot of love out his unpopular opinions, we can also say he has won a new love.



The American President’s new love is none other than Delay who has publicly declared herself as the African wife of the 'POTUS'.



The Ghanaian TV host’s announcement comes at the back of a kind gesture by Melania’s 74-year-old husband.



Mr. Trump in reaction to a dam break flooding in Michigan tweeted “At the request of Congressman Moolenaar, I have approved a Major Disaster Declaration to provide more than $43 million in Federal Funds to help the people of the GREAT State of Michigan recover from the recent dam-break flooding. I will always stand with Michigan!”.



This is what caught Delay’s attention and she quoted the President’s tweet saying “That’s why I love you. This is your African wife babe”. So there you have it, the TV Host is now unofficially Mrs. Delay Trump – see her tweet below.





That’s why I love you. This is your African wife ???????????? babe ???????? https://t.co/jEWBWawJRr — delorisfrimpongmanso (@delayghana) July 9, 2020

