I am who I am today because of Nana Acheampong – Daddy Lumba

Entertainment of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: nydjlive.com

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba has paid homage to former group member Nana Acheampong.



Addressing a sold-out concert held in Accra, Ghana on January 1, 2022, Daddy Lumba revealed Nana Acheampong introduced him to highlife music, a genre that has sustained him and his career till today.



According to the musician who recently released a diss song titled “Ofon Na Edi As3m Fo“, he was a Gospel singer until he met Nana Acheampong in Germany.



“When I first went to Germany, I used to sing only Gospel music. The person who introduced me to highlife is the man who stands with me today (Nana Acheampong). I am who I am today because of this man” he said.



Until the two fell out, they were a group known as Lumba Brothers.



Although the pair planned to release an album in 1986, financial constraints wouldn’t let them. The album was eventually released in 1989 with the help of Lumba’s wife, Akosua Serwaa, who produced the album. The title of the album is Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu.



