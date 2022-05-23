I am waiting to fall in love and give marriage another try - Ms Nancy

Entertainment of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Style coach shares her divorce experience



Ms Nancy says she is in search of a life partner



Ms Nancy asserts her divorce was a difficult phase in her life



Nancy Adobea Anane better known as Ms Nancy has disclosed that she will once again give marriage a try when she comes across a man who will love and support her course.



The style coach and media personality believe that marriage is a beautiful thing when you find a partner who will sweep you off your feet.



Despite her bad experience in her first marriage which ended within a year and a half, the single mother has stated that she will love to marry again when she finally meets the right man.



In her recent interview on Zionfelix TV, the blogger questioned whether the style coach had plans to settle down as a wife. She answered: "Absolutely! I am waiting to fall in love. I am waiting for someone to sweep me off my feet. I am waiting for a man who is purposeful and who will be a support to my course and I will be a support onto his course. I am looking for a life partner and a lover."



Ms Nancy recalled her messy divorce which forced her to relocate from Kumasi to Accra and how working in the media space helped her heal.



"Because the marriage did not work, I was shy of those who will talk about the fact that my marriage didn't last. In Kumasi, people talk about the bad and good and so I didn't know how I was going to explain myself. I came to Accra to hide, leaving my comfort, my father's house in Kumasi...I went through a difficult phase in my life, standing on my two feet, trying to get my life back on track...divorce is never easy on any person so it was difficult," she said.



In 2021, the TV personality in an interview with Delay chronicled events that led to the divorce. She mentioned that she uncovered a number of things about the man when she became a wife. Although she was tight-lipped about what exactly led to her decision to walk away, the famous presenter said truthfulness is one of the traits she upholds dearly.



Ms Nancy refused to confirm or deny whether or not the marriage was unsuccessful because she later found out her husband had a wife.



“He had two kids when I met him. I knew he had two children so definitely there was a mother,” she said in her response to whether she was aware of the man’s married status. "Our marriage didn't last for a year."



“Becoming a second wife means the first has agreed to the husband’s decision to marry another woman. But if the wife opposes that decision, you’re not a second wife,” Ms Nancy remarked.



In January 2020, the divorcee celebrated her divorce. Posting a photograph she took at the wedding, she wrote: “Celebrating My Divorce. I am very grateful to God for the grace of getting married once even though it was a very short one.



“Very grateful that I was honoured by a man who adored me and wanted to share his life with me. I am equally grateful that the marriage brought me to my divine location to fulfil my divine destiny. Grateful that I had the grace and confidence to accept its turnout.



“When I think about this day, which I rarely do, I feel very grateful for it, even though It didn't take me to the land of happily ever after, it took me to the land of impact and relevance. When you plan and pray about something and it doesn't work out, maybe it really didn't have to work out. Cry, sleep, get up and live. Yes, I will love again and again and again.”



