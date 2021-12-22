I am very selective in movie roles – John Dumelo

Movies of Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has explained a list of considerations he makes as an individual before accepting a role in a movie.



The actor who doubles as a Politician made these revelations in an interview with Rev Erskine on the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ on Y 107.9 FM. Even though agreeing to the assertions that the movie industry in Ghana had taken a downwards toll in recent times, John Dumelo mentioned that he did not always accept any role but made considerations.



“For me what I look out for is the script, the story, I look out for the director, I look out for actors and actresses in the cast so that I can put out my best performance,” he said.



Speaking to how he was able to manage his time with Politics and his acting career, John mentioned that he was time conscious and managed his time properly to suit all that was of him as an actor and politician.



“I think everything is about managing your time well, you know you have a week, 24 hours in each day. You know that when you wake up you have to do different things at different times. So, it’s about managing the time well, and now the system is hard, so you don’t have to put all your eggs in one basket, you have to be diverse,” he explained.



John Dumelo is part of the cast for the much anticipated ‘21 Days Inside’ series produced by Shirley Frimpong Manso. The series also features some of Ghana’s talented acts including, Nadia Buari. ’21 Days Inside’ premieres at the Labadi Beach Hotel and on the ‘Sparrow Station App’ on 24th December 2021.