I am very loyal when it comes to love and business – Strongman

Entertainment of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Rapper, Strongman, has expressed that he is very loyal to his love partners and those he works with.



Citing instances, Strongman revealed that he has been able to stay with his Baby Mama, who he met years back when he was nobody, due to his loyalty.



Buttressing his point, he also disclosed that he attended the same school from Nursery to Junior High School (JHS).



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Strongman said,



“From Nursery to JHS, I attended one school called Kings and Queen International located at Buokrom; this means I’m loyal. I can be with you for many years without having any issues” he insisted.



“In life, I’m very loyal. I can stick with one person or organization when I’m working with them for a long time”, he added.