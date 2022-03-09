I am underpaid and undervalued in a male-dominated industry - DJ Cuppy cries

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

World marks International Womens’ Day



DJ Cuppy says men in the industry are paid better than women



I don't work for validation, DJ Cuppy asserts



Nigerian singer and Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has disclosed the challenges she usually face in a male-dominated industry.



DJ Cuppy who rather marked the 2022 International Women's Day (IWD) with bitterness, lamented the ill-treatment being meted to her in the Nigerian showbiz industry.



Emphasizing that her efforts are not well-appreciated, Cuppy, also detailed how she has managed to remain resilient, despite many of such obstacles hindering her growth.



The popular DJ said although she has felt undervalued all these years, her thirst for greatness still persists.



‘Unhappy’ Cuppy took to Instagram on March 8, where she made these statements;



"Going into a male-dominated space, you have to have zeal and be strong. Women have to work twice as hard to get half as much done. Compared to my male counterparts, I'm still underpaid, undervalued and according to them, I have to have a particular aesthetic which I fight to this day."



She however advised individuals facing similar struggles to first seek self-validation.



"My advice is to be at peace with yourself because men in that industry will tell you that you are not good enough. You have to come at peace with yourself and know that you are enough. You will have a difficult time if you work just for validation. Do what you love. Understand your environment and build on your strengths."





