‘I am unable to keep up with the social media pace’ - Kwabena Kwabena

Highlife artiste, Kwabena Kwabena, has claimed that he is yet to fully wrap himself around social media and how it functions.



According to the ‘Adult Music’ hitmaker, he finds social media distractive adding that he barely makes time for it, due to his busy studio sessions.



“We are not of that generation. We are only learning. Even with TikTok, I was recently encouraged by Jacqueline Mensah to get an account. Sometimes I try to do it but when I wake up I want to create. I want to enter my studio. This actually is a distraction?” he told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz.



Kwabena Kwabena, however, expressed that he belongs to the same generation as the likes of Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba.



“Maybe I come from the old school; I have this style of not being so visible. Like we learned from the likes of Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba. How often do you see Daddy Lumba? How many times do you see Kojo Antwi.” He added



Notwithstanding, the highlife musician highlighted some consequences artistes who usually employ social media managers, deal with.



“When you look at my Instagram, when it started I got people to manage it. Now it gets to a point where it looks like your hands are in their mouth because you don’t understand how it works, so they play it against you.



“When you want to fire somebody who works on your socials, the person actually sabotages you. They know how to actually hack it later on,” he said.



