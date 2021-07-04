I am torn between #FixTheCountry and #FixYourself – Sista Afia confesses

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 July 2021

A host of Ghanaian celebrities have joined the ongoing #FixTheCountry campaign to demand accountability from the government. According to convenors and persons in support of this online protest, the Nana Akufo-Addo administration must step up to avert the hardship and poor leadership in the country.



The #FixTheCountry campaign has faced mixed reactions as a section of the public have maintained that citizens rather need to fix themselves in order for the county to progress.



Ghanaian female musician, Sista Afia has also added her voice to the debate. The “Sika” hitmaker maintains that she is torn between advocating for #FixTheCountry and #FixYourself.



Appearing on Showbiz Show with Giovanni Caleb, Sista Afia revealed that she is yet to comment on the ongoing discussion as she isn’t sure of her stand.



“I am not going to say I support #FixTheCountry. I am seeking clarity before I will publicly support it or not. Right now, I am torn between #FixTheCountry and #FixYourself,” she noted.



Some notable personalities in the entertainment industry like, Sarkodie, John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Reggie Rockstone, Stonebwoy, have thrown their weight behind the #FixTheCountry campaign which has topped social media trends for months.