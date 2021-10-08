I am too handsome - KiDi brags

Entertainment of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, says he can be counted as the most handsome man to have ever been created by God.



Known in showbiz as 'Gyal Dem Sugar', the afrobeat singer undoubtedly has great looks.



He has won the hearts of many young women in Ghana not just for his good music but his entire being. It, therefore, came as a shock with many hearts broken when the 28-year-old musician announced that he has a son named Zane. It is unclear whether he is taken, however, he remains the 'crush' of several ladies in the country.



As the saying goes, 'if you've got it, flaunt it'. This is the exact mission of the 'Adiepena' hitmaker who believes he is insanely handsome.



In a video posted on Instagram on Friday, October 8, the musician bragged about his physical outlook adding that the freckles on his face alongside his big nose compliment his entire being.



"Have you ever seen a more handsome being created? Look at that jawline, look at my big ass nose. Look at that freckles, I am too handsome, I am too handsome," KiDi screamed in excitement.



His followers on Instagram seem to agree with his assertions as they took turns to gush over the Lynx Entertainment signee’s post.



Many of them averred that KiDi is above an average handsome man who qualifies to rub shoulders with Micheal B. Jordan, currently adjudged by People magazine as the Most Sexiest Man Alive.



One of his female followers, Kassh wrote: "Pass me the handsome sugar daddy."



Another, Chrisil Bridget who was drooling over KiDi's video intimated that the was no lie in his statement. She wrote: "Yes you are" to confirm that he was indeed handsome.





