I am the villain in people’s stories but I look at myself and I’m not - Black Sherif

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sensational musician, Black Sherif, has disclosed that he has been the villain in people’s stories as well as his.



According to him in question-and-answer time at his album listening on October 12, 2022, at East Legon, he noted that circumstances make him seem to be a villain, when he sits down to look deeper into himself, he is not who people perceive him to be.



The artiste also added that all he has been doing was trying to get by in life.



“I have been my own villain and the villain in people's stories but when I sit and be at peace with myself, I realise that I am not the villain.



“I have been trying to survive. I have been trying to be out here,” he said when asked why he named his album ‘The Villain I Never Was’.



Touching on his album release, the 'Kwaku The Traveler' artiste uncovered that he had created more than 30 tunes on his album, yet sieved it to get the best 14 for his fans while adding that he was going to keep up doing good music for them.



“I cut lots of songs to get the final fourteen. I composed about 30 songs to get the 14 on my album. The songs that were cut out are not waiting for another album, we will make new songs for another album. There are lots of songs that you guys need to listen to,” he said.











ADA/BB