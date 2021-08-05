'I am the king of Ghanaian drill music' - Patapaa brags

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: GNA

Justice Amoah, better known in the music circles as Patapaa has claimed the Kingship of the Ghanaian drill music genre popularly referred to as "Asakaa".



According to the "One Corner" hitmaker his recent drill song "Sika Wo Bolar" which featured King Paluta and YPee has gained massive airplay all over the country and has even drawn attention from a top American rapper.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Patapaa said that he has been invited to the United States of America (USA) as he was set to feature a top American rapper and he would embark on the trip in the coming days.



"Many of the drill rappers in Ghana thought I couldn't excel in the genre but the waves my new drill song is making has really shocked them, so for now I consider myself the king of drill music in Ghana.



"My next drill song would be very big because I'm about to feature on the biggest rapper in America, so Ghanaians should expect a massive tune from me very soon," he said.



Additionally, Patapaa was confident that his yet to be released single featuring the top American rapper would take Ghanaian drill music to the next level.



Patapaa has in recent times been spotted on the movie set and has featured on the local serial drama titled "Agyaa Bofo)"