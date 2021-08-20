I am the first afrobeat artiste to fill up the Apollo theatre, not Burna Boy – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

• Sarkodie said he is the first afrobeat musician to sell out tickets to the Apollo theatre



• He has bemoaned how Ghanaians do not celebrate the achievements of their own



• The rapper is disappointed at how Ghanaians fail to keep records of certain achievements



Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has refuted reports that Burna Boy was the first to fill up the Apollo theatre in the United Kingdom.



Sarkodie said BET was wrong in touting the Nigerian artiste as the first to fill up the venue adding that he was the first to do it.



In an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty monitored by GhanaWeb, the Sarkceess Music boss expressed worry over how fans act as though Ghanaian musicians are not gaining international feats.



“We are always been compared to Nigerian artistes. We are doing exploits. We have done a lot and still doing more. For instance, Stonebwoy is doing a lot and we should rather be highlighting such achievements but instead, we act like we don’t care and rubbish other people’s efforts in our faces. I remember when BET posted Burnaa Boy saying he is the first artiste to sell out the Apollos square they were wrong. I did it before him. But it is mainly because we don’t hold on to what we have,” He stated.



Sarkodie also expressed worry over how Ghanaians do not trumpet their own achievements and easily let records slide.



“We need to highlight our moments and hold on to them. We let such things go easily. We have done incredibly well but we still focus on the achievements of other people than celebrating our own.”



