‘I am the biggest comedian in Ghana now’ – Comedian Waris brags

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

One of Ghana’s brightest spots when it comes to comedy in the country and beyond currently, Comedian Waris, has described himself as the biggest comedian in Ghana currently.



He made this debatable statement when he appeared on Accra FM’s weekend entertainment show hosted by Nana Romeo Welewele on Saturday morning.



When pushed by the host of the show to provide reasons why he considers himself the biggest comedian in Ghana currently, Comedian Waris listed one of his top points, the fact that he has worked a lot this year.



According to him, the sort of work he has been doing the whole of this year puts him far apart from the other comedians in the country.



Comedian Waris also added that he was recently in Nigeria to do a lot of collaborative works with other comedians, including one of the biggest in Nigeria called Okpa Williams as clear evidence to show that he is the best.



He also mentioned the skits he has been producing almost every day for his fans even though he is a known stand-up comedian and that's another major reason why he is the best in Ghana now.



Watch the video of Comedian Waris speaking about being the best comedian in Ghana currently below:



