‘I am still yet to experience orgasm, I only squirted recently’ – Shugatiti announces

Seven months after disclosing that no man has been able to make her climax, Ghanaian socialite, Serwaa Abena Frimpong Manso, popularly known as ‘Shugatiti’, has provided some updates.



Shugatiti said she has still not been able to experience orgasm, adding that, the men she has encountered so far aren’t strong enough.



The popular actress cum entrepreneur said she recently experienced squirting, which although is an upgrade in her sexual life, isn’t impressive enough.



“Still no man has been able to make me cum. I only squirted recently but as for orgasm, no. My whole life, it’s just recently that I have been able to squirt," she said.



Kwaku Manu, who seemed intrigued by the response went ahead and asked, “So what exactly have the boys who have been banging you been doing?”



Shugatiti answered, “At least they made me squirt. I have been excited about it since (laughs). But I think they are not strong enough.”



Asked if by any chance she had been taken through any act that took away stimulations in her clitoris, Shugatiti replied, “No. I have not even experienced female genital mutilation. My clitoris is intact.”







Background



In March 2023, Shugatiti was caught in the trends after she claimed in an interview with Zionfelix that she had never experienced an orgasm in her life.



Her statement stirred massive responses from netizens including a popular American pornstar, King Nazir, who expressed readiness to assist the nudist.







