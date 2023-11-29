I am still full after two days – Davido praises Stonebwoy’s wife for her fufu and light soup

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Nigerian afrobeats singer, Davido has taken to his social media page to heap praises on Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of Ghanaian afro-dancehall artiste Stonebwoy over her cooking prowess.
In an X post sighted by GhanaWeb, Davido was full of praise for Stonebwoy and his family for a warm reception he received at their home during a recent visit.
“I’m still full from the fufu n light soup wey we chop for @stonebwoy house two days ago …. @drlouisa_s God bless u my sister …. Love you guys !!” Davido posted on his X page on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
In response to the complement, Stonebwoy tweeted back alluding to a popular Spanish adage implying that Davido is always welcome to his home.
He further described the opportunity to host and feed Davido at his home as a great honour.
“It’s an honor For Trusting Me With That Which Enters Your Belly… it means A Lot! Mi Casa Su casa..” he tweeted.
Stonebwoy and Davido have over the years enjoyed a good relationship that goes beyond work.
In early 2023, the dancehall artiste featured Davido on his “Activate” hit song which was a single off his chart topping 5th Dimension Album released later in the year.
