‘I am still an up-and-coming artiste; stop pressuring me’ -Malcolm Nuna

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

The ‘Astalavista’ singer says his future in music would be great



Fast-rising Afrobeats musician, Malcolm Nuna, has called on his fans and music lovers to tone down on pressuring him to release more songs after bagging the 3Music Award for the Next Rated Act in 2020.



According to the promising artiste, society should be lenient with him and allow him to evolve as a musician.



He explained that, although he has won some awards in Ghana and has gained international recognition for his previous works, the Afrobeats genre of music is very broad and he should be given time to find himself.



“I’m still discovering myself in Afrobeat because it’s a very broad genre, and I feel like I’m getting there, so my fans should relax for me,” the younger artiste explained in an interaction with Giovani.



The young artiste who was instrumental during the drill music rave and the Kumerican era, acknowledged that he has had difficulty sustaining his music career.



He said, “To be honest, it has not been easy producing a new song. I wish people knew of the processes involved in making a new song.”



The ‘Astalavista’ singer promised his fans and music lovers a bright future highlighted by many hit songs and great music collaborations.



He said that, just as the first album ‘Astalavista’ was very successful, so would the songs and collaborations he would produce in the future.



“I came out with an album, Astalavista, and I had a song featuring HotKid that was Money Man. That was the most patronized song for a youngster after Wizkid’s Holla At Your Boy. And the future would be of the same. "



Malcolm Nuna has a new song dubbed ‘Benzo’ streaming on all music streaming platforms.



