I am still a scriptwriter- Actor Amankwah Ampofo reveals

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Retired news anchor, scriptwriter, and actor Charles Amankwah Ampofo has disclosed that despite his current state he still writes scripts.



According to him, scriptwriting is something he cannot stop doing because he enjoys doing it.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “Some people still come to me to ask for my help in scriptwriting. I also guide some others on how to go about writing their scripts and currently I have a couple of scripts I’ve written for a couple of people.”



He revealed that he recently heard a script he wrote some years back being used for an advert on radio and, “I could not believe it still existed because I wrote it many years ago.”



Asked where his inspiration to write scripts comes from he noted that most of his writings are inspired by his life situations, family and things happening around him.



He however emphasized that he does not see himself quitting scriptwriting anytime soon and, “I also do not mind writing for anyone, my doors are always open to anyone who wants me write anything for them.”