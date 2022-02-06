I am slaying for Christ so I care less about the tag ‘Slay Queen’ - Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has responded to her critics who have described her as a slay queen.



Some individuals have taken a swipe at the gospel musician over her recent way of dressing.



But responding to her critics, she said she is slaying for Christ, and anyone who does not understand should leave her alone.



According to her, she has matured in Christ and understood the word of God better than in the past hence her perception of these things has changed.



In her view, the most important thing for Christians is for them to respect and obey the word of God and abide by his instructions.



"I am not slaying because I am wealthy today. I am slaying for Christ because I have understood the word of God better than in the past. I am slaying for Christ, so it would be easier to win the youth for Christ. I will soon launch ‘Slay for Christ Foundation'.



"You have decided to tag me as a slay queen, but I will turn it into something positive. I will continue to slay. If you want to use that to smear me with something negative and evil, I will turn it into something positive.”